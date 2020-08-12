Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.91 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in MKS Instruments by 38.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

