Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.64 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

