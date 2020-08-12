Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

