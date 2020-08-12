Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.