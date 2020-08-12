Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $22.98. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telephone & Data Systems shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 11,914 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 143,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 653,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.