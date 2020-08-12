Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 311,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. The company has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.