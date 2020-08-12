T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,150,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

