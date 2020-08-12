Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 43,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 6,825 call options.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630,077 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7,428.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 565,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

