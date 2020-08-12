Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 43,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 6,825 call options.
Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630,077 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7,428.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 565,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
