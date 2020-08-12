Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 83 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 83 price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 89.30.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.