Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.11

Media coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a media sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Sunniva has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

