Sundial Growers (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 189.82% and a negative net margin of 322.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

