Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Omeros Call Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average daily volume of 560 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 96.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

