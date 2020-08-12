Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 832 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,306,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822,522 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 362,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

