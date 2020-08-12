Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $228.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

