Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 193,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 21,011 call options.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Transocean by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 565.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 369.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

