Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starwood Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

STWD opened at $16.40 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 1,342,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 658,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

