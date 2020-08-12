Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of SONO opened at $13.54 on Monday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

