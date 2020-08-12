Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

SPG stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.