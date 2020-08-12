Sierra Metals (SMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

