Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6,765.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $40,179. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

