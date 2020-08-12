SharpSpring (SHSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is set to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. On average, analysts expect SharpSpring to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHSP opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

