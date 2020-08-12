Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 979.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after buying an additional 125,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

