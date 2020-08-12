Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

SRE opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

