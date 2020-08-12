Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Norbord from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Norbord stock opened at C$41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.90. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

