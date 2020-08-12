Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given “Buy” Rating at G.Research

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at G.Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

NYSE SEE opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 797,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

