Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,130,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

