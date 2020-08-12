Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

SLB opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

