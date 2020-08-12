Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Sailpoint Technologies traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $36.31, approximately 79,202 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,684,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,693,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 255,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

