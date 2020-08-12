Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €92.00 by Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.91 ($105.78).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €106.40 ($125.18) on Monday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.90.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

