Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 380 price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

