Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $56.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 14132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,254. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,526,000 after buying an additional 332,986 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360,633 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,055,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,265,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

