Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

