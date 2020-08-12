Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.80.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$20.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$25.85.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$307,229.55.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

