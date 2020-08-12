Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Progress Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 45,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Progress Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

