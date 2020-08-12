Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

