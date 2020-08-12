Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Crown by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crown by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

