Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $426,000 Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. TG Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

