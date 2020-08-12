Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 102.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

FOX stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

