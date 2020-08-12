Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 93.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.