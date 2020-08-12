Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,719 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock worth $2,000,460. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.