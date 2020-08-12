Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

