Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in PolyOne by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of POL opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

