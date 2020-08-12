Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.73. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

