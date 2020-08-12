Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 716.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 219.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in CNOOC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.24.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

