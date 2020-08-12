Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

NYSE IQV opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

