Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $341,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.8% in the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

