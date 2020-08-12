Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 934,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 872,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 712,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 434,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53,981.51% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

