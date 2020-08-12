Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 28,058 Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

