Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,677 Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $601,578. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

