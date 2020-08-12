Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,828 Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 132,140 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

